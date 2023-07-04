Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Raised by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 4.0% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $54,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $103.03 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

