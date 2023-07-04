S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Up 38.6% in June

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the May 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

S&W Seed Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of S&W Seed stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. 30,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.13. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 12.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,075,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 485,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 313,146 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 1,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 401,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 369,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

