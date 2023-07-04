SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Down 2.6 %

SPCB opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.46.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCB. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in SuperCom by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

