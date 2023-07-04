Sumitaka Yamamoto Sells 14,913 Shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Stock

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 14,913 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $24,009.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,610,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sumitaka Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 2,414 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $3,452.02.

On Thursday, June 29th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 17,868 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $28,052.76.

On Monday, June 26th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 37,970 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $61,131.70.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 10,461 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $15,691.50.

On Friday, June 16th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 8,137 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $12,042.76.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 13,545 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $20,182.05.

On Monday, June 12th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 75,000 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $99,000.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 74,826 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $102,511.62.

On Monday, June 5th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 34,727 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $50,006.88.

HeartCore Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ HTCR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,652. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises ( NASDAQ:HTCR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a negative net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

