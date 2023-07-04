Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Achieves $167,281.12

Substratum (SUB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $167,281.12 and $16.20 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00020246 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,145.04 or 1.00012381 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00048322 USD and is up 32.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.