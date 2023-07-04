Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.6% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 288.4% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,805,000 after purchasing an additional 40,124 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded down $7.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.00. 577,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,872. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

