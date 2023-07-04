StrongBox Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.2% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 235,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 160,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,930,000 after buying an additional 30,220 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.69. 480,503 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.30 and its 200 day moving average is $122.96.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.