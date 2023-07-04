StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 6,873 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after buying an additional 27,323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,611,000 after buying an additional 131,362 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 310,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,076.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,920,000 after purchasing an additional 878,838 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIGI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.98. 133,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,235. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

