StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 194 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.00.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $783.36. 252,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $741.40 and its 200 day moving average is $713.90. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $792.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

