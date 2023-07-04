StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 2,156 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BIP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 129,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 459.00 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,912.50%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

