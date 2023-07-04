StockNews.com Lowers Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CSTM. 58.com reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Constellium Price Performance

Constellium stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Constellium has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 1.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Constellium by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,115 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 2,823.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,129,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,995 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Constellium in the first quarter worth approximately $45,696,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Constellium by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,373,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

