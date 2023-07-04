StockNews.com Lowers Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

AX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 362.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.