StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

WWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Shares of WWE opened at $108.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.54. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $110.24.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after buying an additional 46,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

