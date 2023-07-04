StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.97. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.82.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 2,371.71%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

