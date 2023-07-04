StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPSH stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.64. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $4.21.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

