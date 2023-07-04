StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Navios Maritime stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 97.48%.
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
