StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 97.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Navios Maritime by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 412,836 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Navios Maritime by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

