StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Insignia Systems stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. Insignia Systems has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 103.74% and a net margin of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.