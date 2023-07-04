StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider's stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Insignia Systems stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. Insignia Systems has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIGFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 103.74% and a net margin of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

