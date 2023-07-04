StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 0.8 %
BLIN stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
