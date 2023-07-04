StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 0.8 %

BLIN stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

About Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.