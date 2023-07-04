Stifel Nicolaus Trims CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Target Price to $74.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.93.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

