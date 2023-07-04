Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $73.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTR. Barclays decreased their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.16.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

