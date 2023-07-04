Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Has $664,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.61. 1,747,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,585. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

