Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Has $12.21 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 11.5% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,621,000 after buying an additional 196,957 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.39. 220,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,831. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $50.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

