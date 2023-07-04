Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 162.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital makes up 1.1% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Insider Activity

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,025. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.38.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,066.67%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.