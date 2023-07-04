Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.23% of Steel Dynamics worth $44,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after purchasing an additional 994,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.7 %

STLD opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

