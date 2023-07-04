Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by AJ Advisors LLC

AJ Advisors LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 68,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.46. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.