Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,200 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the May 31st total of 205,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 27,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $33,274.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,275,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Star Equity news, Director Mitchell I. Quain purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,099.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 27,729 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $33,274.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,275,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 307,006 shares of company stock worth $307,717 over the last 90 days. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Star Equity by 239.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. 155,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Star Equity has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 16.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Star Equity will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

