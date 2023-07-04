Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 861,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,437. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,924,804.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,924,804.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,894.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,695.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,235 shares of company stock worth $4,502,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

