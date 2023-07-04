Spring Capital Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Spring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 519.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the quarter. Matador Resources makes up about 3.7% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

MTDR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 595,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

