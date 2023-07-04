SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Raised by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 16.2% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $59,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.15. 178,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,825. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average of $124.09. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

