Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Society Pass Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of SOPA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,126. Society Pass has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.
Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter. Society Pass had a negative net margin of 449.79% and a negative return on equity of 133.36%.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Society Pass from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.
