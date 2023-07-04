Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Down 36.6% in June

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snow Lake Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snow Lake Resources Stock Performance

LITM stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,537. Snow Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

Snow Lake Resources ( NASDAQ:LITM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres; and a 100% interest in Snow Lake Lithium property comprising 122 mineral claims covering an area of 22,386.30 hectares located in north central Manitoba.

