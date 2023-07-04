Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SBNY. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

About Signature Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Signature Bank by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.