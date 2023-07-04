Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SBNY. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.53.
Signature Bank Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.
