Short Interest in Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Drops By 33.9%

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,012,300 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 4,555,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yamada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YMDAF opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. Yamada has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

About Yamada

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities. Its Consumer Electronics segment operates a network of consumer electronics stores that sell home appliances, home interiors, and living and furniture products, as well as engages in the specialty retailing of private label apparel products.

