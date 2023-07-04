Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Rises By 27.1%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKGFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.11) to GBX 4,800 ($60.92) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,169.00.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

