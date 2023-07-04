Short Interest in Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Grows By 52.1%

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the May 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Spear Alpha ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SPRX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. 22,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,333. Spear Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78.
About Spear Alpha ETF
