Short Interest in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Drops By 33.6%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Solid Power Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:SLDPW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. 19,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,893. Solid Power has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31.

