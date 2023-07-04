Short Interest in Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Grows By 33.0%

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,700 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 419,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Singularity Future Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SGLY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,695. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. Singularity Future Technology has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.94.
Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative net margin of 515.03% and a negative return on equity of 91.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.
About Singularity Future Technology
Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider with a focus on servicing steel companies and e-commerce businesses in China and the United States. It offers shipping and other freight-related services; and transportation, warehouse, collection, first-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.
