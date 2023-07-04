Short Interest in Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Drops By 31.2%

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the May 31st total of 88,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Pineapple Energy in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

PEGY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 34,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,664. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. Pineapple Energy has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pineapple Energy ( NASDAQ:PEGY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Pineapple Energy had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pineapple Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pineapple Energy by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,619 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pineapple Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pineapple Energy by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

