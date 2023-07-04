Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Increases By 53.2%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PSHZF traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,151. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.1307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

