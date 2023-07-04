Short Interest in Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Increases By 41.4%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PMETF. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Patriot Battery Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PMETF traded up C$0.33 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,367. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.62. Patriot Battery Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.54 and a 12-month high of C$13.38.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

