Short Interest in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Grows By 31.2%

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,300 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the May 31st total of 238,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Pangaea Logistics Solutions

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, Director David Sgro sold 10,236 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $69,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Up 3.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. 160,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,192. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $324.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.