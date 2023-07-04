Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Drops By 28.9%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NioCorp Developments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the first quarter valued at about $118,000.

NioCorp Developments Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NIOBW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,919. NioCorp Developments has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

