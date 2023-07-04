Short Interest in Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MCACR) Decreases By 28.6%

Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MCACR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monterey Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meteora Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monterey Capital Acquisition by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 306,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monterey Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monterey Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Monterey Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000.

Get Monterey Capital Acquisition alerts:

Monterey Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCACR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,347. Monterey Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monterey Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monterey Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.