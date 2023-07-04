Short Interest in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Declines By 22.3%

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 958,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Momentus Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of MNTS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. 480,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Momentus has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.
Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Momentus had a negative net margin of 27,861.37% and a negative return on equity of 166.35%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momentus will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
