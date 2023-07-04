Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Rises By 31.3%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Marui Group Stock Performance

MAURY stock remained flat at $33.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 125. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. Marui Group has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the rental and the management of commercial property, purchasing and sale of clothes and accessories, space production, advertising, fashion distribution, general building management, etc.; and provision of credit card services, cash advance services, rent guarantee services, information system services, real estate rental, etc.

