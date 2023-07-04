Short Interest in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Grows By 39.2%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,690,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPSN. Roth Mkm cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut their target price on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

LivePerson Stock Performance

LivePerson stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 867,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,726. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. LivePerson has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. On average, research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

