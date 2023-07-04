Short Interest in Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Declines By 36.4%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Legend Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Legend Power Systems stock remained flat at $0.14 on Tuesday. Legend Power Systems has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. The company assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

