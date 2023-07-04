Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Increases By 33.1%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Japan Tobacco Trading Down 0.5 %

Japan Tobacco stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,713. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.39. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Japan Tobacco from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.