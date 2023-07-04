Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Decreases By 35.8%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,300 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 3,209,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 858.5 days.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
J Sainsbury stock remained flat at $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.68.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J Sainsbury
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.