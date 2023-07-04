Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Decreases By 35.8%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,300 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 3,209,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 858.5 days.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

J Sainsbury stock remained flat at $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

