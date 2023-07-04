Short Interest in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Increases By 36.2%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 777,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,269,706.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,368 shares in the company, valued at $37,728,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,269,706.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,368 shares in the company, valued at $37,728,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $819,442.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,983 shares of company stock worth $11,954,376 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,863,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,404,000 after purchasing an additional 858,266 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NARI stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 407,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,021. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.96 and a beta of 1.06. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $86.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

